AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

ABBV stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.05. 1,264,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,669. The firm has a market cap of $330.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

