Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 5.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.97.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $323.71 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.15, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

