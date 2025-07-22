VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

VCI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $471,189,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.60. 1,166,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,640. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $362.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.29.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

