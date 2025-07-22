Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,436,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.13. 524,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,633. The firm has a market cap of $506.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $311.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.