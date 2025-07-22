Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $353.49. The stock had a trading volume of 734,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.02.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

