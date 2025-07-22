Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

