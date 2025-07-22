Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a market cap of $468.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

