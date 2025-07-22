Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

