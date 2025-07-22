Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.40. The stock had a trading volume of 256,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,885. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $419.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.62.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.53.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

