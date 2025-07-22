IFP Advisors Inc Sells 93 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $763.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

