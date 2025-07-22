Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.33. 21,736,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $566.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

