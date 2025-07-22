Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,655 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $170,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $213.21. 2,276,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

