Choreo LLC Sells 13,036 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. 813,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,958,068. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

