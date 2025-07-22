JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Decreased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 1,215,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,432. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.