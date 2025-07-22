Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,679,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,091,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,829,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

