Obermeyer Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

