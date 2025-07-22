Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 119,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 69,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

