Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $97.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

