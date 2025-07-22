VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 149,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

