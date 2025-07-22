The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

HD stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.75. The company had a trading volume of 613,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.29. The company has a market capitalization of $365.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

