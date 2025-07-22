CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,074,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

