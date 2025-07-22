Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

