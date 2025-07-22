General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after acquiring an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

GD stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $298.14. 144,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,978. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.