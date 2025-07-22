PFG Advisors Raises Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $189.59 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.