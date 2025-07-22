The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 3,052,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,592. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

