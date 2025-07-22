VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 5,239 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,268. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

