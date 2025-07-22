Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $762.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

