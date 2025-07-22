Johns Hopkins University Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Johns Hopkins University reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,583 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $93.26. 628,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,229. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

