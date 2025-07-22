Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $39.35 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,877 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,589. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.