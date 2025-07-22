Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,817,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $680.81. 241,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $691.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

