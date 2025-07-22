Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,055 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

