iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 10.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Gold Trust worth $133,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,851,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,678,000 after acquiring an additional 500,498 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,628. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

