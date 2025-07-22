Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HD opened at $364.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.29. The stock has a market cap of $362.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

