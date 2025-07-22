Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. First American Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 8.6%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.