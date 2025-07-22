Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 189 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 551,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

