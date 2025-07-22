Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,453.15.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,677.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,501.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,022.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

