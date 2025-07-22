VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 2,222,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

