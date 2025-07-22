Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 743,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1%

MMC opened at $209.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

