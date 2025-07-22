Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

