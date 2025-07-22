Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

