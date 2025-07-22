Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 546 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

