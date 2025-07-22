Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,116,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 1,501,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,342. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

