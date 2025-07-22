Choreo LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $139.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

