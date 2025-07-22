Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.12. 441,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,326. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.