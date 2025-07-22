VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 185,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,867. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

