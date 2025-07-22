OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 93,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.