Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 12,838 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 38,807 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,027,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 643,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,092,847. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

