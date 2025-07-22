Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSJX)

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033.

