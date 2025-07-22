Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSJX)

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
About Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
