Highlander Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 4,013,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,737,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.