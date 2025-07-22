Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Gil Borok sold 5,763 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.71, for a total value of C$1,006,846.81. Also, Senior Officer Zachary Michaud sold 14,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.58, for a total transaction of C$2,514,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,763 shares of company stock valued at $12,325,113 in the last 90 days.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

